Ranveer, Priyanka, Kangana and other celebs with 'ridiculous' demands

Bollywood biggies may appear to be quite humble and down-to-earth in front of cameras but the buzz suggests that their personalities behind the scenes are poles apart from what they seem.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a couple of Bollywood luminaries are known to throw ridiculous demands off camera which include:

Ranveer Singh:

It was said that the actor lost his temper during a flight after he was told his preference of food was not available on flight. He was reportedly said that he would not even accept water from the crew because of that.

Priyanka Chopra:

The report revealed that actor was dissatisfied with her clothes to an extent that India’s acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra had to fly to the United States to ‘pacify’ her.

Kangana Ranaut:

The 'Manikarnika' star is said to never speak for herself, making her manager speak on her behalf who accompanies her on every trip.

Katrina Kaif:

The ‘Zero’ star had reportedly asked makers of one of her films to re-shoot some scenes after she lost weight.

Akshay Kumar:

This perhaps is the only demand that can’t be termed ‘ridiculous’ as the actor has a stern no-work rule on Sundays for him to spend time with family.

Hrithik Roshan:

The report claims that the Krish star takes his personal chef along wherever he travels to.

Amyra Dastur:

This starlet is under fire for calling it quits with a fashion show because she was not offered business class tickets.