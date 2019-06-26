Hurtful Sarfaraz reveals sentiments on getting abused with son

Captain of the Pakistan team, Sarfaraz Ahmed after bearing the brunt of heavy criticism over the team’s shabby performance in the previous matches has broken his silence, on how he and his family got impacted.

Speaking about the viral video made by a Pakistani fan where he can be seen getting abused and fat shamed while strolling at a mall accompanied by his son, Sarfaraz stated that it wasn’t himself he was worried about but his son.

“This was playing on my mind, but I didn’t pay much heed as I thought he won’t do this as his family was also with him. I spoke to his family. One of his family members also apologized on his behalf. But when the video became viral my body language was demotivated. It was not because of me. It was because of my son Abdullah who was with me at that time. That’s why it hurt me even more,” he said in an official ICC interview with presenter Zainab Abbas.

He went on to share how his wife was deeply saddened by the viral video and the fan’s behavior:

“I was very angry at that moment, but if I had gotten into an argument people would not have seen the truth and I would’ve been seen in a negative light instead. That’s why I felt not reacting to the incident was the best response as I left it to God,” he said.

Despite the denunciation and the immense abuse received by the team, the wicketkeeper-batsman expressed gratitude to the fans who came out to support the team at Lord’s during the clash with South Africa: “After losing the match against India, that one week that passed by, however it was, our fans still came to Lord’s and supported the Pakistan team. They told us one thing: that we should concentrate on giving our best game and leave the rest up to God.”