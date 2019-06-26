Salman Khan singing with father Salim Khan is sweeping hearts away

Superstar Salman Khan is breaking the charts with his latest offering 'Bharat' shattering significant records at the box office while minting incredible amount of business.



The actor has become very active on social media these days with back to back posts taking the internet by storm.

A video of him singing endearingly with his father Salim Khan is doing the rounds on the internet lately and winning hearts from far and wide.

The 'Bharat' actor shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen singing along with his father Salim Khan.

‪"The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing," Salman captioned the video. ‬

It is quite amazing to see the father - son duo singing 'Tumhare Intezar Mein' together.

Take a look at the video here:



On the work front, Salman Khan has three movies lined up, after 'Bharat'.

These include 'Dabangg 3', 'Kick 2' and 'Inshallah'. Salman Khan was recently in Madhya Pradesh for the shoot of his movie 'Dabangg 3'.

The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and is the third instalment of the hit 'Dabangg' franchise.