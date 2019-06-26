Terror bid foiled as suicide bombers killed in police line Loralai

RAWALPINDI: The security forces foiled a terror bid in Loralai when two suicide bombers attempting to target police line were killed, the ISPR said in a statement Wednesday.

During the exchange of fire, Head Constable Allah Nawaz embraced martyrdom, while two constables got injured, it added.

“One bomber was killed by police guard at the entry point, while other two managed to get inside police line. Frontier Constabulary and police Quick Response Force immediately reached the site and cordoned the area.”

In exchange of fire, one bomber exploded himself and the other was killed by the security forces. The police line compound has been cleared by LEAs, the statement added.