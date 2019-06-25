World Cup fans stand to attention for Cottrell´s salute

MANCHESTER: West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell has handed plenty of batsmen their marching orders at the Cricket World Cup and seen his unique celebration win an army of followers online.

A serving member of the Jamaica Defence Force, Cottrell´s march and salute has been his trademark since bursting onto the international scene in 2013 and the distinct send-off has caught the imagination of fans at the World Cup.

The left-arm quick returned figures of 4-56 in his team´s five-run loss to New Zealand on Saturday to take his tally for the tournament to nine.

"It´s a military-style salute. I´m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force," Cottrell told the BBC.

"I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army," he said.

Among the many videos of the Cottrell imitation on Twitter, a clip of a young boy and girl copying the bowler´s salute in a British street has gone viral.

The person who shot the video of the young fans asked the paceman where he could buy a West Indies jersey with his name at the back.

Cottrell responded by inviting the youngsters to the West Indies´ next match against India on Thursday, but is concerned about them missing school for the clash at Old Trafford.

"I´m looking into it for you," Cottrell replied on Twitter. "Thanks for your support. Would like to invite you to the game in Manchester if you are not already attending? #salute (it´s a week day tho)."

However, not everyone is a fan of Cottrell´s flamboyance, with England coach Trevor Bayliss telling ESPN Cricinfo it annoys older cricket-watchers.

West Indies players have always been synonymous with innovative celebratory styles.

The Darren Sammy-led side celebrated their World Twenty20 title win with a trademark "Champion Dance" in 2016 just as the ´Gangnam-Style´ dance was used during their first T20 triumph in 2012.