Hrithik Roshan's family sedated Sunaina: Kangana's sister Rangoli alleges

The fiasco amongst members of the Roshan family continues as horrifying details emerge.

In the latest development on the matter, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has alleged that Hrithik's family sedated the actor's sister Sunaina, amidst a tiff over being in a relationship with a Muslim boy.

Rangoli in a recent tweet came forth stating that she has been in touch with Sunaina who just 'cries all the time'.

She also added that Sunaina has switched off her phone after speaking to the media.

Rangoli also attached a news story from an Indian publication in her tweet.

"For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do," Rangoli wrote.

Since quite some time now, Rangoli has been raising concerns over the Roshan family's mistreatment of their daughter Sunaina.

A week ago, she accused Hrithik's family of physically abusing his sister for being in love with a Muslim.

She also added that Sunaina sought Kangana's help in the matter.

A day later, Rangoli expressed concern over Sunaina's safety and said her family is torturing her excruciatingly.