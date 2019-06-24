PM Imran answers questions about asset declaration, taxes in Geo News Special Transmission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made a surprise appearance in Geo’s special transmission on asset declaration scheme on Monday.

This was for the first time that people asked questions from the Prime Minister directly.

During the conversation in Hamid Mir’s programme ‘Pakistan Key Liye Kar Daalo,’ on Geo News, PM Imran Khan gave two assurances. “Tax will be spent on the welfare of the people and secondly nobody will be allowed to harass the taxpayers.”

PM Imran Khan said that people do not pay taxes as they fear for corruption.

“I assure the Pakistani public, taxpayers' money will be spent on welfare of the people,” he said.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was at ‘crossroads’. Khan said tax collection rate in Pakistan is the lowest in world.

PM Imran added in the past 10 years, we took many loans and a lot of the expenditure goes in the interest on loans.

The premier said “If we have to return loans, we will have to generate wealth from within Pakistan. We have to face a difficult period before we can witness a good time.”

Imran Khan said “FBR will be reformed.”

He also appealed to the Pakistani nation for unity like at the time of floods and earthquake.

Imran Khan went on to say that Benami property will be confiscated in addition to other punishments.

Regarding tax amnesty scheme, Khan said there will be no extension after June 30 adding that at least register by 30th even if you cannot make the payments now which can be made in easy installments as well.

To a question, Imran Khan said he had declared all his assets, adding that he earned money abroad and brought it to Pakistan.

PM gives examples from the State of Madina, saying a leader is answerable.