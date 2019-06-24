Taapsee Pannu threatens to break man’s phone for discreetly taking her photos

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu may seem like a sweetheart on the surface but some characters she plays on screen do rub off on her personality, as she narrates an amusing and motivating incident in her life that doubled the respect fans have for her.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the 31-year-old Pink star revealed how during the process of embodying her character in ‘Manmarziyaan’, some parts of it stayed with her as she found herself boldly confronting a man who discreetly took her pictures.

"During ‘Manmarziyaan’, my sister and I went out for dinner. We were standing at the pavement, waiting for the driver to get the car. There was a man at the red signal, slyly taking out his camera on a bike. It's not like he asked for a picture. I'm a public figure; not a public property, like Qutub Minar, or something. There's a clear difference,” she stated.

She goes on to say: “I, in Rumi-mode, went, 'Phone andar rakh le, nahi toh tod dungi!' [Put your phone inside or I will break it] My sister was like, 'I'm not with her!' I also instantly realised, this is not me."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar as well as ‘Mission Mangal’ which will also feature acclaimed stars like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others.