Pakistan’s iconic TV star Zaheen Tahira put on ventilator after cardiac arrest

An icon on Pakistani television screens, Zaheen Tahira is fighting for her life after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Karachi, with celebrities from all around coming together and urging fans to pray for her swift recovery.

The 70-year-old Khuda Ki Basti actor was admitted to the Agha Khan University Hospital after enduring a major cardiac arrest, subsequent to which she has been put on the ventilator.

Numerous insiders from Pakistan’s showbiz industry came together after news came afloat, urging people to send love and prayers for the veteran TV star’s recovery.

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas was one of the stars who turned to Twitter requesting fans to say a prayer for her health: “The Legendary Actress Zaheen Tahira admitted in Agha Khan Hospital due to serious heart attack. And She Needs Our Prayers As She Is On Ventilator. Please Pray for her recovery.”

Acclaimed actor Angeline Malik also sent love to her as her Instagram post along with a video of the legendary actor read: “Our darling Zaheen Tahira a beautiful soul, a woman who has always given us strength, always smiling in the worse times.... is in icu....she needs all our prayers...please remember her in your prayers.”









