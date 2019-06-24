Shoaib Akhtar advises Pakistan to play fearless cricket in remaining games





ISLAMABAD: Pleased with Pakistan’s convincing win over South Africa in their crucial World Cup fixture, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar is hoping that Sarfaraz Ahmed and the boys play fearless cricket in the remaining games and make it to the semi-finals.

“I recommend Pakistan to hold their ground, play pressure-free cricket, play according to the best of their abilities and display their talent,” Akhtar said.

With five points from six games, Pakistan are now at the seventh spot on the points table. They will next face New Zealand on Wednesday. After that, they play Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Saturday and July 5, respectively. If Pakistan manage to win all their remaining three fixtures and results of matches of other teams go in their favour, the 1992 champions can secure a spot in the last four.

“Pakistan have a good chance of making it to the semifinals. They need to play fearless cricket without any pressure. If England lose their three matches against Australia, India and New Zealand, Pakistan can come through,” said Akhtar.

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs at the Lord’s, thus knocking them out of the competition. Opting to bat, Haris Sohail played a brilliant knock of 59-ball 89 – which consisted of nine fours and three sixes – thus helping Pakistan post 308/7 in their 50 overs, Cricket Country reported.

In reply, none of the Proteas batsman except skipper Faf du Plessis (63 off 79) could handle the scoreboard pressure and were restricted to 259/9.