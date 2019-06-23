Indian fan cheering for Pakistan during South Africa clash wins hearts of Pakistanis

In the midst of the green flooded at Lord’s during the Pakistan vs South Africa clash on Sunday, an Indian fan caught the attention of Pakistan supporters who is being lauded for cheering for ‘arch rival’ Pakistan.

A picture of the Indian fan surrounded by green all around has been making rounds on social media as he cheers alongside Pakistani fans for the team’s victory against Proteas on Sunday.

Posing with two Pakistan spectators, the fan donning the Indian jersey can be seen holding a placard that read: “Neighbours support! Come on Pakistan.”

The photo was also shared by ICC’s official twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup as they applauded the ‘Spirit of Cricket’.

Pakistan and South Africa have locked horns in one of the crucial matches of the tournament, looking to rout the other as both teams stand on the edge of elimination from the ICC World Cup 2019.