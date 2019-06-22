tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is apropos a June 17, 2019 report “Sarfaraz says Pakistan world cup dream not over” by our Web Desk.
In this report a typo cropped up inadvertently. Disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Shehzad Hameed s/o. Abdul Hameed who wrote and posted the said story. The error is regretted.
This is apropos a June 17, 2019 report “Sarfaraz says Pakistan world cup dream not over” by our Web Desk.
In this report a typo cropped up inadvertently. Disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Shehzad Hameed s/o. Abdul Hameed who wrote and posted the said story. The error is regretted.