New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Ball by Ball Commentary Scorecard

MANCHESTER: West Indies' left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell eliminated New Zealand's both openers in the very first over - Martin Guptill off his first ball and Colin Munro off the fifth ball.



West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bowl against New Zealand in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup here at Old Trafford on Saturday.

West Indies made three changes from the side that suffered a seven-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in Taunton on Monday.

Top-order batsman Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel were omitted, while all-rounder Andre Russell was sidelined with a knee injury.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and spinner Ashley Nurse came into the team.

New Zealand -- who have fielded the same team throughout the tournament -- were unchanged from the side that beat South Africa by four wickets in a thrilling contest on Wednesday.

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thom