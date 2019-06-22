close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 22, 2019

Pakistan close to achieving durable peace and stability: Army Chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 22, 2019

London: Pakistan is  close to achieving durable peace and stability, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

Speaking at International Strategic Institute of Studies in London, he said     said improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan.

According to Geo News, he said purposeful international partnership was vital for durable peace and stability.

He said international partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges.

General Bajwa said foreign investment is key to regional contacts. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan