Pakistan close to achieving durable peace and stability: Army Chief

London: Pakistan is close to achieving durable peace and stability, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

Speaking at International Strategic Institute of Studies in London, he said said improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan.

According to Geo News, he said purposeful international partnership was vital for durable peace and stability.

He said international partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges.



General Bajwa said foreign investment is key to regional contacts.