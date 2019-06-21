India v Afghanistan Preview, World Cup 2019 Match 28, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

Having lost each of their five completed games so far, Afghanistan face an uphill challenge as they take on India in their sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in Southampton today.



Match details:

Match 28: India v Afghanistan

Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Date: Saturday, 22 June

Time: 02:30pm PST, 09:30 GMT

India's progress at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has been an ascending march so far. They have put on complete performances in each of their three completed games. While the top-order has consistently given good starts, the bowlers, aided by some good fielding, have backed it up with disciplined performance. The team management, however, will be worried over their key players getting injured.

Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI against Afghanistan as the latter has been ruled out due to hamstring injury. There is some doubt over Vijay Shankar's inclusion too, who was in pain after being hit on his toes by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker, during India's training session on Wednesday.

Afghanistan have been unable to recreate the magic they did in the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifiers and Asia Cup last year, having faced five defeats in as many completed games so far. Inconsistent bowling and dropped chances in the field cost them dearly against England, as they were set a daunting target of 398 by the hosts. The batsmen, having batted for the full 50-overs at Old Trafford, will have to do so again, in order to pose any challenge to a strong Indian side.

Weather report:

It is likely to remain dry tomorrow with almost no chances of rain. There will be sunny spells for most part of the day with partial build up of cloud.

Pitch report

Teams batting second have won both the completed games at the Hampshire Bowl so far.