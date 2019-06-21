close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 22, 2019

Video: Man apologises for harassing Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 22, 2019


LONDON: After huge criticism from the  true fans of cricket,  the man who  harassed  Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was visiting a mall with his son, apologised for his insane behavior and offensive comments. 

In his video message,  the man - who  claimed to be a Pakistani  -  regretted  his  unseemly behaviour against   Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he had no intention to share the video on social media as he had deleted the clip and apologised  after meeting him, adding that he had no idea how it went viral.

The man said that he repents upon his action that  really hurt him. 

Earlier, a video went viral on social media, in which he  is seen harassing   Sarfaraz  and  harshly criticising  his  performance and fitness. However, the skipper   didn’t respond to any abuse.

This trend of abusing Pakistani celebrities in UK is nothing new. But this time  Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was received like a prince at home when he returned from England with the Champions Trophy in 2017,   has become the victim.

Similar incident had occurred outside a shopping mall in London where two young batsmen of Pakistan team were reportedly targeted by some youngsters.

Pakistan are languishing in ninth place in the world cup points table, with only Afghanistan below them, after a single victory in five matches.

Sarfaraz-led team is determined to battle back in a bid to reach the semi-finals.

