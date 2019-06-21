World Cup 2019: Pakistan cricket team undergoes long training session

LONDON: Pakistan Cricket team underwent a long training session on Friday to prepare themselves ahead of the do and die game against South Africa in ICC World Cup.

Pakistan has 3 points in 5 games with just one win in the tournament and Sunday’s game at Lord’s against South Africa is must-to-win for boys in green to stay alive in contention to final four.

And, players are well aware of this final opportunity and they want to take maximum benefit out of it.

On Friday, team underwent three hours long practice session, with Sarfaraz going an extra mile ahead of his colleagues who came to training 90 minutes before the team.

Sarfaraz was seen taking rounds of the ground before his team mates joined him for the training.

Realizing the deficiency in fielding department, Pakistan players were seen working hard on field to improve their fielding.

They had around an-hour long fielding drills session with focus on direct hit and high catches.

At the nets, team continues with their practice to face the short balls. Bowling coach Azhar Mehmood was seen working closely with under-fire Hassan Ali – who too looked eager to overcome his poor form.