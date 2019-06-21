Spider Man and Venom crossover on the cards: Marvel chief Kevin Feige

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has some good news for Marvel fans as the all-time favorite Spider Man may be in for a collaboration with another hero who had a standalone film –Venom.
Speaking to Cinema Blend, the producer revealed that Sony may have a collaboration between the two Marvel heroes.
“I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point,” he stated.
On the other hand, Spider Man: Far from Home, featuring Tom Holland is just around the corner as it hits theaters on July 5, 2019.
Speaking about the role, Holland said in an interview to Time: I’ve been playing Spider Man in my bedroom since I was a kid. I grew up watching films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider Man so I felt like I had it in the bag.”
