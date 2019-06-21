Spider Man and Venom crossover on the cards: Marvel chief Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has some good news for Marvel fans as the all-time favorite Spider Man may be in for a collaboration with another hero who had a standalone film –Venom.



Speaking to Cinema Blend, the producer revealed that Sony may have a collaboration between the two Marvel heroes.

“I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point,” he stated.

On the other hand, Spider Man: Far from Home, featuring Tom Holland is just around the corner as it hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

Speaking about the role, Holland said in an interview to Time: I’ve been playing Spider Man in my bedroom since I was a kid. I grew up watching films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider Man so I felt like I had it in the bag.”