Summer solstice 2019: Brits bask in the sun's glory as the longest day of the year arrives

All across the United Kingdom, people arose before the sun to welcome the summer solstice, which marks the first day of summer and the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
Also known as the midsummer, the day began with picnics, barbecues, festivals and colours all around the country with people rejoicing the arrival of summer.
In the northern hemisphere the day usually falls around June 21 or 22 when one of the Earth’s poles is tilting all-out towards the sun resulting in the sun reaching its highest point in the sky in that hemisphere giving the longest period of daylight.
Here are the pictures from this year’s summer solstice in the UK:
