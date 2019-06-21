close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

Why is NickiDay trending on Twitter after Megatron release?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

Users have posted thousands of tweets with hashtag  #Nickiday  since midnight.

The hashtag left many people bewildered as they saw the hashtag  trending top on Twitter having no idea what was it all for.

For those who are clueless ,  it started trending after renowned singer  Nicki Minaj released her new song  "MegatroNin".

The  singer posted a teaser of the song on social media accounts with  the caption  "Megatron Out on all streaming platforms".

It sent the fans into frenzy.

Here is a collection of some tweets:

.


