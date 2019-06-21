Why is NickiDay trending on Twitter after Megatron release?

Users have posted thousands of tweets with hashtag #Nickiday since midnight.

The hashtag left many people bewildered as they saw the hashtag trending top on Twitter having no idea what was it all for.

For those who are clueless , it started trending after renowned singer Nicki Minaj released her new song "MegatroNin".

The singer posted a teaser of the song on social media accounts with the caption "Megatron Out on all streaming platforms".

It sent the fans into frenzy.

Here is a collection of some tweets:

