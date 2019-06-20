Vijay Shanker is the latest to face injury scare ahead of India- Afghanistan match

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is joining his team players who are currently facing an injury scare as his toe gets injured during a training session on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old right-handed batsman was hit on his toes by Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker on Wednesday during a training session which also got affected by rain.

A report by news agency PTI citing a close source to the team revealed: “Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary.”

Shankar who is getting used as a floater is India’s designated batsman at number four.

During the mega clash between Pakistan and India, he had played a significant role in the team’s victory as he routed weighty wickets of Pakistan including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s.