Maryam Nawaz vows to fight for justice for Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Maryam Nawaz has said that all door of justice had been shut for the person who fought for the supremacy of law and constitution and rule of the people in the country.



Maryam took to Twitter shortly after Islamabad High Court dismissed the plea of Nawaz Sharif seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

Maryam said “Remember whenever oppression crosses its limits, it is erased.”



She vowed to raise voice against this cruelty, fight against it and go to the logical conclusion.

“I will get justice for Nawaz Sharif who is the real representative of the people,” Maryam asserted.

The IHC on Thursday dismissed Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking suspension of his sentence and bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference case.

The ruling on the former prime minister's application was given by a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kayani.

The court observed that Nawaz Sharif could not be released on bail.