Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking suspension of sentence dismissed

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday dismissed Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking suspension of his sentence and bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference case.



The ruling on the former prime minister's application was given by a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kayani.

The court observed that Nawaz Sharif could not be released on bail.

Earlier, Khawaja Haris, the lawyer for Sharif, contended that Sharif faces risk of heart attack.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's heart as well as sugar level needs round the clock monitoring.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired whether the treatment of former prime minister was possible in Pakistan.

The lawyer responded that the doctors who examined Sharif during his six-week bail had written about the diseases that could be treated in Pakistan and also about those which could not be treated in the country.

Justice Amir Farooq said Pakistan also has the finest doctors.

Khawaja Haris said his client was under stress due to atmosphere in jail where he was not allowed to move freely due to security reasons.

The counsel for Sharif also presented medical history of Sharif between July 2018 and March 2019.

Khawaja Haris said medical reports from foreign doctors are verified in which they have identified 13 diseases affecting his client.

He said the diseases could prove to be a threat for Sharif's life.

On this Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that reports from Pakistani doctors were convincing since they were prepared after complete examination of the patient.