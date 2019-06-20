Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan are all smiles in new photos together

Two of Bollywood’s most adored stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are tugging at our heartstrings once again as the two were spotted recently indulged in conversation with smiles all around.

The 23-year-old newbie was spotted with her crush Kartik Aaryan, about whom she has been quite vocal since a long time, as they can be seen engrossed in a fun conversation at the Mumbai airport.

In the latest circulating photos, the duo was all smiles laughing their way through the paparazzi as they head to their next location together to shoot.

While Sara was seen in her favorite looks, ethnic full white attire with a striking dupatta, Kartik kept it casual with sweatpants and a white tea with a red jacket.

The two are currently busy shooting their first film together, Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which comes as a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, that starred Sara’s superstar father Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone.