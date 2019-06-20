Zardari accuses PM Imran's govt of blackmailing NAB chairman

Islamabad: Asif Zardari on Thursday accused Imran Khan's government of blackmailing the chairman of National Accountability Bureau, calling for political forces to come forward to oust the government.

Speaking to the media after his speech at the National Assembly, he said if political forces remain reluctant it will create a vacuum for non-political forces.

Asked whether he has objection over Hussain Asghar's appointment as chairman of inquiry commission, he said "we have objection over everybody, from bottom to top".

Responding to another question regarding his detention, he said we would not get tired of going to jails but they (government) is exhausted despite being out of jail.

The former president said he was ready to face as many cases as government wants to lodge against him but it should look after Pakistan.

Earlier, he was brought to the National Assembly after the Speaker issued his production orders.

Zardari is in the NAB custody in connection with money laundering inquiry.