Chengdu Noodle Shop offers complimentary meals to Pakistani friends

CHENGDU: In an inspiring gesture of friendship, the owner of a mid-sized noodle shop He Jifa in Chinese city Chengdu is offering complimentary meals to Pakistani nationals.



Jifa greatly appreciates Pakistan’s eternal friendship with China and says that his gesture ‘is a testament that Pakistan resonates in the heart and souls of the Chinese people.'

A signboard at his hand-ripping noodles' shop displaying both Chinese and Pakistani flags has this inscription: “Friendship: Welcome Pakistani friends, please enjoy your meal (free of charge)!”

Consul General of Pakistan, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, touched by Jifa’s sentiments visited Jifa's shop and ate traditional Chinese noodles there.

While talking to the shopkeeper, he asked what motivated him to offer complimentary meals to Pakistanis? replied that he was deeply impressed with "Pakistan’s assistance to Sichuan province when it was hit hard by a calamitous earthquake in 2008 and still remembered how the “tents gifted by Pakistan helped save lives of many people”.

Jifa also added that he has seen many videos uploaded by Chinese nationals in which Pakistani businessmen, in deference to Pakistan’s relations with China, do not charge Chinese people for the items they chose.

In a similar manner, Jifa thought it was an obligation on him to show his sentiments towards fellow Pakistanis by not charging them at his shop.