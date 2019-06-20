Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for children on World Refugee Day

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is not just charmer on screen but her off-screen activities as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador draw in ample praise for her as well.

The 36-year-old Quantico star turned to Twitter on World Refugee Day to unveil a heartfelt and extensive note along with a video, giving love to all those children around the world, who due to war and massacre were forced out of their own homelands.

“The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future.. these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions,” she wrote.

“When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals,” she continued.

Moreover, along with the video that shows he global icon playing with children and teaching them, she writes: “hey are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. #AChildIsAChild#WorldRefugeeDay.”

