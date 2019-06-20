close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2019

Mahira Khan evokes compassion for Afghan refugees on World Refugee Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 20, 2019

Mahira Khan has stepped forward evoking compassion and empathy for refugees around the world, particularly Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, on account of World Refugee Day.

The 'Parey Hut Love' starlet has yet again joined hands with UNHCR  to raise awareness about Pakistan's Afghan refugees.

To shed light on their plight, Mahira has uploaded a series of posts on Twitter and stressed how the refugees are amongst us.

The 34-year-old actress also urged people to see the refugees as victims of displacement and terrorism.

She also posted a heartwarming video highlighting how we as a nation have created a home for these refugees in our homeland.

The video showcases short interviews of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

It also features Yasir Hussain and UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Ruvendrini Menikdiwela.

Latest News

More From Entertainment