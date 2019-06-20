Mahira Khan evokes compassion for Afghan refugees on World Refugee Day

Mahira Khan has stepped forward evoking compassion and empathy for refugees around the world, particularly Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, on account of World Refugee Day.



The 'Parey Hut Love' starlet has yet again joined hands with UNHCR to raise awareness about Pakistan's Afghan refugees.

To shed light on their plight, Mahira has uploaded a series of posts on Twitter and stressed how the refugees are amongst us.

The 34-year-old actress also urged people to see the refugees as victims of displacement and terrorism.

She also posted a heartwarming video highlighting how we as a nation have created a home for these refugees in our homeland.

The video showcases short interviews of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

It also features Yasir Hussain and UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Ruvendrini Menikdiwela.