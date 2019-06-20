Suhana Khan's latest pictures set internet on fire

Suhana Khan, daughter of famed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has always found herself under constant spotlight.



The star kid enjoys immense fame even before making her grand Bollywood debut as she keeps the internet going round with her fiery pictures.

Although Suhana steers clear from social media platforms, her sultry photos never fail to make their way to the internet and go viral within seconds.

A recent picture of Suhana has taken the internet by storm in which she is seen sporting wet hair and a million dollar smile.

Suhana is seem clad in a white spaghetti top and she is sitting beside a coffee table.



The photo has Suhana's fans drooling over her insanely.

Meanwhile, SRK has spoken about his daughter's wish to make her Bollywood dream come true.

However, he said that things will happen at the right time.

In an earlier interview, Suhana had told Vogue, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."