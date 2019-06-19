Ranveer Singh gets warning from WWE’s Paul Heyman for stealing Brock Lesnar’s catchphrase

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all over the news after he took over the limelight at the Pakistan and India mega clash on Sunday but turns out there might be someone slightly unamused by one of Singh’s multiple social media posts from that day.



The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor had earlier turned to Twitter sharing his selfie with Hardik Pandya along with a caption which is a catchphrase that belongs to WWE’s ‘Beast Incarnate’ aka Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman.

“Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable," read Ranveer’s caption.

Responding to his tweet, Heyman threatened the actor to give copyrights or face a lawsuit, however in a humorous tone as he wrote: “ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT.”



