WATCH: Baby Sara Ali Khan with father Saif Ali Khan is melting hearts in viral video

B-Town’s latest crush Sara Ali Khan may have made fans zonk over her breathtakingly beautiful avatar but turns out baby Sara is just as good at melting hearts.



The 23-year-old Kedarnath starlet is leaving fans wonder-struck melt once again as a throwback video of her as a toddler with superstar father Saif Ali Khan is leaving fans awe-struck.

The video shows an energized and dynamic Sara reading a book and capturing the attention of everyone on set as her father sits beside her and plays with the hyperactive toddler who has now gone to become a superstar with just two films.

On the work front, the newbie is busy with her upcoming film Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ where she will be romancing her real-life crush Kartik Aaryan.

