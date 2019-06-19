WATCH: Baby Sara Ali Khan with father Saif Ali Khan is melting hearts in viral video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town’s latest crush Sara Ali Khan may have made fans zonk over her breathtakingly beautiful avatar but turns out baby Sara is just as good at melting hearts.
The 23-year-old Kedarnath starlet is leaving fans wonder-struck melt once again as a throwback video of her as a toddler with superstar father Saif Ali Khan is leaving fans awe-struck.
The video shows an energized and dynamic Sara reading a book and capturing the attention of everyone on set as her father sits beside her and plays with the hyperactive toddler who has now gone to become a superstar with just two films.
On the work front, the newbie is busy with her upcoming film Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ where she will be romancing her real-life crush Kartik Aaryan.
