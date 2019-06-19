Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner are all smiles as they pal around in New York

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone after capturing the Indian cinematic world is facing Hollywood as she rubs shoulders with America’s A-list stars during her recent visit to New York.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat star and a prominent face in America’s fashion industry, Kendall Jenner recently shared a brief moment of laughter and absolute grace as a picture of them from an event of The Youth Anxiety Center has been making rounds on the internet.

While Kendall radiated in a yellow bodycon dress, the B-Town queen oozed grace in her navy blue pantsuit with side-parted hair.

Sharing moments of her from the event held at the Big Apple, Deepika stated on Instagram: “Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much;to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is ‘Hope’! @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre.”







