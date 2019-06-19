Katrina Kaif reveals why she went public with her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif may been widely recognized as someone who likes to keep her personal life away from the public, but the actor was surprisingly quite open to the world about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the 35-year-old Zero actor revealed that she had been open with her relationship and breakup with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor simply because the media was interested.

"If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn't have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [she and Ranbir] still have respect for each other, and that will not change," she stated.

She revealed that despite the breakup being a rough patch in her life, she came out stronger: “When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That's when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don't have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature.”