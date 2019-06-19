close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Fact-check: PM Imran mistakes Rabindernath Tagore's quote for Khalil Jibran's

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan posted on Twitter  a famous saying about  how to live a life of contentment.

 "I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy," read the quote  from  Rabindernath Tagore posted by the premier.

But the prime minister mistook it for one of Lebanese writer and poet Khalil Jibran's quotes and shared it with his followers with a caption that read  "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment". 



Latest News

More From Pakistan