Afghanistan's World Cup players in restaurant row

Manchester, United Kingdom: Police were called after members of the Afghanistan squad were involved in an altercation at a Manchester restaurant on Monday.

The incident took place the night before Afghanistan´s World Cup match against tournament hosts England at Manchester´s Old Trafford.

According to the BBC, the unnamed squad members took exception to being filmed by a member of the public, and confronted him.

Meanwhile a statement from Greater Manchester Police issued Tuesday confirmed that officers attended Akbar´s restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT).

"Shortly after 11.15pm on Monday 17 June 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at a premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester," said a GMP statement.

"Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Inquiries are ongoing."



