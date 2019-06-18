Salman Khan's post for nephew Yohan's birthday becomes top trend on Internet





MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan keeps himself busy to crack everyone up with his sharp wit and unique ways of amusement. The Dabangg actor shared a hilarious birthday post for his nephew Yohan, who turned eight today(Tuesday), becoming top trend on the Internet.

Yohan, son of Salman's brother Sohail and Seema Khan, found himself trending on Twitter as Khan, in a funny way, captioned his post saying: "Happy birthday Yohan. Dad's got your back and I got your front but don't fly too high."

The heart-winning video is a masterpiece of brotherly coordination, Sohail jumps onto a bean bag, bouncing Yohan off it and straight into Salman's arms. The soundtrack of Khan's recent release Bharat added to the fun.

Slaman Khan does not seem to stop the habit of mesmerising his fans as he shared another video, showing him of working out at the gym with some extra help.



Khan is very particular about his workout sessions and fitness. He always makes sure that he takes out time to work out in the gym despite his hectic schedule.









