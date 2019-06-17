Swara Bhasker says Pakistan lost the match but won the hearts of Indians

Pakistan lost to India quote humiliatingly on Sunday in Manchester, but it’s a good thing pour humor and meme game was on-point to save face in front of social media users on that side of the border.



The gems from Pakistani twitter after yesterday’s defeat are unapologetically cracking Indians up, including Bollywood star Swara Bhasker.

Turning to Twitter the Veere Di Wedding star revealed that Pakistan may have won the match but we ‘won’ Twitter as well as the ‘hearts of Indians’ with our top class trolling.

“Bhaisaab! Gotta say Pakistaniyon ke jaisey koi duhaaiyaan nahi deta!!!! Itni izzat sey historical tanz! Guys ... u lost the match but u won twitter & u have won the hearts of Indians today- including Sanghi pak hating Indians!!!,” she stated.

“It has to be said... Pakistani trolling is way better than Indian trolling.. imagination + humour- not just gaali galoch- also that though !,” she added in another tweet.



