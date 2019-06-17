Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others rejoice as India defeats Pakistan once again

After India routed Pakistan in yet another World Cup match, celebrities in Bollywood took no time to celebrate the victory of their cricket team in one of the most anticipated and watched games in the tournament.

Here are some Bollywood A-listers rejoicing after India’s win:

Salman Khan:

The megastar after having his film ‘Bharat’ recently released has his patriotic spirits hitting the roof as he turned to Instagram with a picture of himself in the Indian team jersey with the caption: “Congratulations team Bharat... from #Bharat.”

Ranveer Singh

The highly energized Ranveer Singh let the entire stadium in Manchester know he is in the house with his brazen and dynamic personality as he took over the ICC com box and also took a few selfies with major cricket personalities including Zainab Abbas and Wasim Akram.

After India’s win, the star left an ecstatic message to the winning captain beneath his Instagram post, lauding him for his performance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The starlet celebrated India’s win with B-Town’s most adored toddler Taimur Ali Khan who was spotted in his mother’s Instagram post donning an India jersey and appearing ecstatic after the win. Along with the picture was the caption: “One Love, One Heart For INDIA.”

Karisma Kapoor

The 44-year-old actor was spotted enjoying the match with her sister Kareena and after the team had defeated Pakistan, she turned to Instagram to post a picture of the Indian team after the victory along with the word ‘Congrats’ written on it.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The B-Town star turned to Twitter to applaud the winning team as he tweeted: “Hail team India. Your dominance in every match says volumes about your prep and spunk. Kudos to our naya Hindustan. #IndiaVsPakistan.”

Anil Kapoor

The veteran Bollywood actor also wasted no time to shower praises on the Indian players for their terrific win as he tweeted: “All eyes were glued to the screens today! A fantastic match & a great win! Sunday well spent! Congratulations #TeamIndia!! #IndvsPak #CW19 #CCWorldCup2019 @BCCI.”

Bipasha Basu

Bollywood’s glam girl had her spirits surging as he painted her hands with the Indian flag to rejoice the triumph and captioned the photos: “Yayyyyy India Painting courtesy @vi_basu

#indvspak #worldcupindia2019.”







