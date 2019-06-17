close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 17, 2019

Famed social media activist Bilal Khan killed in Islamabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Famous social media activist Mohammad Bilal Khan was gunned down in Islamabad's G-9/4 Sector on Sunday night.

As per details, Bilal was shot at near Gol Masjid along with his friend, who was later identified as Ehtisham at PIMS.

According to police, Bilal, a resident of Gilgit-Baltitsan, was called over to the spot by some unknown person and killed. The law enforcement agency has seized his mobile phone for further investigation.

A student of Islamic University, Bilal has 86000 social media followers and the news of his murder spread like a wildfire.

