Baby Sara Ali Khan in Father's Day post for Saif Ali Khan is winning hearts

With Father’s Day being celebrated all around, Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has taken us on a journey to the past as she shares photos with her superstar dad Saif Ali Khan, dedicating the post to him on the special day.

Turning to Instagram, the 23-year-old shared the throwback pictures making her fans immensely nostalgic and winning their hearts all over again as the baby Sara drew ample attention.

“Happy Fathers’ Day Abba. Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate!,” she wrote.

On the work front, the starlet is occupied with her upcoming film ‘Aaj Kal’ by Imtiaz Ali alongside Kartik Aaryan.

