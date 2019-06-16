Amir wins battle against Kohli





MANCHESTER: People from all around cricket world were expecting a great dual between India’s world class batsman and Pakistan’s young fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the high voltage India-Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here on Sunday.

Amir is expected to play a big role for Pakistan when they take on India in their 7th World Cup meeting. Amir hit peak form just ahead of the India match when he broke the back of Australia's middle order and picked up 5-wicket haul vs the defending champions on July 12.

However, Kohli played Amir cautiously, but batted aggressively against other bowlers and reached his fifty from 51 balls. However, when he reached 77, a quick bouncer from Amir was too quick for him and he tried to swivel and pull it to fine leg. He got a faint edge, and a prolonged appeal moves the umpire's finger

Kohli was out, caught behind, after making a solid 77. Amir dismissed Kohli again though it was too late as India crossed the 300-run mark.

Two years ago, Kohli was dismissed by Amir during the final of Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Pakistan in London. Kohli's early dismissal pegged India back in their chase of 339. India eventually lost the big final by 180 runs.