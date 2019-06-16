close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 16, 2019

Cricket wins Pakistan vs India match

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 16, 2019

MANCHESTER: While the governments of Pakistan and India are poles apart and differ on almost all worldly matters, it was all love and peace during the match at Old Trafford when the fans from the two countries meet and greet each other cordially.

A number of impressive scenes during the match showed people from the rival countries expressing love and regard to each other and also to the players.

This proves that the game of cricket has brought the nations of two neighbouring countries close and the politicians should learn from them.


Latest News

More From Sports