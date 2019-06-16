Cricket wins Pakistan vs India match

MANCHESTER: While the governments of Pakistan and India are poles apart and differ on almost all worldly matters, it was all love and peace during the match at Old Trafford when the fans from the two countries meet and greet each other cordially.

A number of impressive scenes during the match showed people from the rival countries expressing love and regard to each other and also to the players.

This proves that the game of cricket has brought the nations of two neighbouring countries close and the politicians should learn from them.



