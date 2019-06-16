Ranveer Sing’s energy skyrockets during Pakistan vs India match

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has taken over Manchester with his electrifying energy as India and Pakistan lock horns in one of the most anticipated and exhilarating clashes of the ICC World Cup.

In an official interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 33-year-old appeared energized and with his spirits touching the sky as he taught the ICC presenter how to shake a leg.

He had further revealed that India may be able to score 350 as the ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar said it while he bumped into him.

However, the predictions have proven to be incorrect as rain stepped in yet another ICC World Cup match and halted play in Manchester.

He goes on to laud Rohit Sharma saying: “He’s killing it. He is in immaculate form.”