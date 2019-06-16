close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2019

Ranveer Sing’s energy skyrockets during Pakistan vs India match

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 16, 2019
Screengrab

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has taken over Manchester with his electrifying energy as India and Pakistan lock horns in one of the most anticipated and exhilarating clashes of the ICC World Cup.

In an official interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 33-year-old appeared energized and with his spirits touching the sky as he taught the ICC presenter how to shake a leg.

Screengrab

He had further revealed that India may be able to score 350 as the ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar said it while he bumped into him.

However, the predictions have proven to be incorrect as rain stepped in yet another ICC World Cup match and halted play in Manchester.

He goes on to laud Rohit Sharma saying: “He’s killing it. He is in immaculate form.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment