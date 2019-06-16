Ranveer Singh, Zainab Abbas, Wasim Akram appear ecstatic before Pakistan vs India clash

Pakistan vs India’s high-voltage game has officially kicked off and has drawn in celebrities and fans from either sides of the border with their energies touching the sky.

In an iconic selfie that is making rounds on the internet, Pakistan’s esteemed presenter Zainab Abbas can be seen sharing frames with Bollywood legend Ranveer Singh as well as Pakistan’s cricket icon Wasim Akram in Manchester ahead of the game between the two arch rivals.

Turning to Instagram, Zainab shared the selfie with her fans and followers to elevate the hype of the undeniably the most awaited game of the ICC World Cup.

“Thanks for taking a selfie @ranveersingh - photobombed by a legend @wasimakramliveofficial,” she stated.





While Abbas and Akram are in Manchester as official presenters of the ICC World Cup 2019, Ranveer and his team of the upcoming film 83 in England to shoot where his superstar wife Deepika Padukone has also joined him to play his on-screen wife in the film.