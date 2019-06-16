Pakistan vs India: Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan are ready for the mega World Cup clash

With the high-voltage Pakistan vs India clash almost here, people on either sides of the border are buckling up to watch the biggest cricketing battle take place in Manchester, and that includes the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

The 53-year-old Zero actor turned to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of how father’s day is going at the Khan household and much like everywhere else around, the actor and his son Aryan are also donning their team’s jerseys and have their eyes glued to the screen to witness the mega clash.

“Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!,” read his tweet.

In the picture posted by the star, the father-son duo could be seen in the Indian team’s jerseys with the word Mufasa written on SRK’s shirt and Simba on Aryan’s as a reference to Lion King.