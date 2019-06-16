World Cup 2019: Predicted Pakistan squad against India

MANCHESTER: Pakistan likely to include Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim for the big match against India.

According to the sources, Imam-ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman will open the innings as usual with Babar Azam at one down position.

Despite criticism, Shoaib Malik is likely to be retained for the match as he got the required support from coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan is reportedly being inducted in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi who failed to leave an impression against Australia.

Asif Ali, who dropped two crucial catches in previous match, is also likely to be axed.

Pakistan squad (Likely): Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes.

