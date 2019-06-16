close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2019

Pakistan, India celebrities in Manchester to watch Pak vs India World Cup match

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 16, 2019

Manchester: Over a billion people will be glued to their  TV and mobile phone screens as Pakistan and  Indian clash in their World Cup 2019 match in Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday (today).

While thousands of people will  witness the match in the ground, huge numbers of fans were left disappointed when they failed to  get their hands on tickets.

Hundreds of people have travelled to England to watch the match between Pakistan and India that is being called "mother of all battles".

Among them are celebrities from both Pakistan and India who have reached Manchester to watch the match .

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, Indian singer Guru Randhawa, and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza  on Saturday took to their  social media accounts to share the pictures from England with captions that suggested they have flown into UK to watch the high-voltage match.

Pakistan has won only one match out of their four games so far. 

One of their matches against Sri Lanka was  abandoned due to rain.  

India have won two matches of the World Cup and had their match against New Zealand abandoned without a single ball delivered  due to rain. 

  

Latest News

More From Entertainment