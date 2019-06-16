Pakistan, India celebrities in Manchester to watch Pak vs India World Cup match

Manchester: Over a billion people will be glued to their TV and mobile phone screens as Pakistan and Indian clash in their World Cup 2019 match in Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday (today).

While thousands of people will witness the match in the ground, huge numbers of fans were left disappointed when they failed to get their hands on tickets.

Hundreds of people have travelled to England to watch the match between Pakistan and India that is being called "mother of all battles".

Among them are celebrities from both Pakistan and India who have reached Manchester to watch the match .

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, Indian singer Guru Randhawa, and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday took to their social media accounts to share the pictures from England with captions that suggested they have flown into UK to watch the high-voltage match.

Pakistan has won only one match out of their four games so far.

One of their matches against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

India have won two matches of the World Cup and had their match against New Zealand abandoned without a single ball delivered due to rain.