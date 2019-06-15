Video: Katrina Kaif rehearsing for Miss India 2019 finale

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been preparing for Miss India 2019 finale event and on Saturday she shared a video of her dance rehearsal on her Instagram account.



The Miss India 2019 finale will be hosted by Manish Paul, Vicky Kaushal and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Katrina has been sharing the photos and videos of her prepping, however, in the latest video, the actress can be seen dancing on her hit track 'Swag Se Swaagat'. The video is breaking the internet and will leave you even more excited about the event.





On the work front, after Bharat, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar.

The movie will be released on March 27 next year.