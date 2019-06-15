South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 21, Ball by Ball Commentary

LONDON: Afghanistan made 33 for no loss in 5.5 overs against South Africa when rain stopped the play in the 21 st match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Saturday.



South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in their must-win World Cup match against Afghanistan in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Proteas, missing the injured Dale Steyn, suffered defeats against England, Bangladesh and India before picking up a point from a rain-ruined match against the West Indies in Southampton.

Teams:

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan



