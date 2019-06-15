Iqra Aziz publicly confesses she's dating Yasir Hussain!

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz enjoys immense fame for more reasons than one. Her exceptional acting prowess has established her as a known face in the drama industry, but what makes Iqra so popular on social media is her frequent outings with Yasir Hussain.



The couple who is rumoured to be dating since quite a while now are often under the limelight.

While they come to each other's defence in problematic times and are often seen by each other's sides, they had remained tight-lipped about their special bond all this time, up until now.

Iqra and Yasir have been rejoicing on a private getaway to Thailand lately and their pictures have taken the internet by storm.

However, there is more than what catches the eye in their snaps together: Iqra's confession that she is in a relationship with Yasir.

Commenting on one of Yasir's pictures, Iqra Aziz has finally revealed that she is dating the 'Naach Na Jaaney' actor, and the internet cannot keep calm after this public declaration of love.

Iqra used hashtag #Baecation, which now confirms the rumoured love story between the two actors and comes as an official confirmation.

